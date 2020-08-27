Indonesian Students Wins Silver Medal in International Biology Olympiad

Bogor, MINA – Farel Alfaza Marsetyo, a student at Madrasah Aliyah Negeri (MAN) Insan Cendekia (IC) Serpong, won a silver medal at the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) Challenge.

The competition takes place online, 7-13 August 2020. The news was welcomed by the Director of Curriculum, Facilities, Institutions and Student Affairs (KSKK) Madrasah A Umar, according to a statement received by MINA.

“Alhamdulillah, the MAN IC Serpong delegation who is part of the Indonesian Biology Olympiad team will make the nation proud and in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, madrasa students continue to excel even at the world level. This is also a gift for the 75th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence, ”explained Umar in Jakarta on Wednesday.

“Farrel Alfaza Marsetyo, Student of MAN IC Serpong, Banten, won a silver medal,” he added.

Umar continued that, apart from Farrel, there was one high school student who won silver, and two high school students who won bronze. The results of the competition will be announced on 24 August 2020 afternoon via the IBO Challenge 2020 website.

Umar explained Farrell’s participation in the IBO Challenge after going through a tiered selection by the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Indonesian Biology Olympiad Team (TOBI). The selection is carried out from the school, district or city, provincial, to national levels. National selection takes place in 2019 in Manado.

The IBO competition includes a theory test and a practical test. Both are carried out online. The scoring system is based on the same weighting of the practical test and the theory test.

“Congratulations and hopefully this will motivate other madrasa students to excel according to their areas of interest and talent,” he hoped. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)