Indonesian-Russian Defense Minister, Discusses Purchase of Sukhoi Su-35

Moscow, MINA – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto reportedly participated in discussing the continued purchase of dozens of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets when meeting Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu, in Moscow on Tuesday.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Russia, Wahid Supriyadi, said the contract for the purchase of the main defense system worth Rp16.75 trillion was just waiting for the process.

“Yes, it was also mentioned (about the purchase of Sukhoi), it is just a matter of waiting for the process,” said Wahid Supriyadi as quoted from CNNIndonesia on Wednesday.

Wahid was reluctant to explain in detail related to when the Sukhoi purchase agreement would be agreed by the two countries. He also did not say when dozens of fighter jets will be sent to Indonesia.

“Yes (the Sukhoi purchase contract) is still on. Yes, as soon as the requirements are met (the purchase contract will be agreed),” Wahid said.

A number of parties said the jets will arrive in Indonesia in 2019. However, until now there has been no certainty from the Indonesian government whether the purchase of dozens of planes will continue.

Russia does not deny that one of the obstacles to buy Sukhoi is the shadow of the US sanctions. Even so, Prabowo emphasized that Indonesia was a sovereign country so that any decision cannot be intervened by other countries.

Prabowo at the end of November said that he would review the Sukhoi purchase plan, especially in terms of budget efficiency and the benefits obtained by Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)