Indonesian PT Pindad, PTDI Produce Ventilator Only Rp. 15 million

Bandung, MINA – The Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, said that PT Pindad and PT Dirgantara Indonesia, located in Bandung, are capable of producing ventilators at prices much cheaper than the prices of imported products.

“Ventilators for covid patients who have been importing and expensive are around Rp. 500-700 million per unit, but only Rp. 10-15 million per unit, PT Pindad’s production for acute type patients and PT Dirgantara Indonesia for moderate type patients, “Ridwan Kamil said in an Instagram account on Saturday, April 25.

The West Java Governor said the two State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) have proven that Indonesia is capable of producing medical devices such as ventilators.

PT Pindad which used to make weapons and military vehicles is now ready to produce 200 ventilators per month in collaboration with UGM and UI. PT DI, which normally produces airplanes, cooperates with ITB and the Salman ITB Foundation can produce 500 ventilators per week.

“God willing, all hospitals that treat covid patients will not lack breathing apparatus or ventilators anymore and don’t have to import anymore,” he said.

Ventilators made by PT Pindad and PTDI have passed product tests from the Ministry of Health Facilities Safety Center. After that, the two companies are ready to mass produce.

“This is the joint work of the inventors and industry in West Java for Indonesia and the world in the future, in dealing with the Covid-19 issue,” Ridwan Kamil said. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)