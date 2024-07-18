Indonesian President Perform Prayerd at Joko Widodo Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) took time to visit the President Joko Widodo Mosque and perform prayers during his state visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday.

As reported by ANTARA on Thursday, the visit took place after President Jokowi was ceremonially welcomed at Qasr Al Watan by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Jokowi arrived at the mosque around 14:20 local time and immediately performed ablution. After that, President Jokowi entered the men’s prayer area and performed the voluntary prayer of greeting the mosque.

After completing the two rak’ahs of voluntary prayers, President Jokowi then led the combined shortened (plural qasar) Zuhr and Asr prayers as the imam.

Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis stated that this visit was a historic moment as it marked President Jokowi’s first visit to a mosque named after himself since its inauguration on December 14, 2023.

“Since its inauguration on December 14, 2023, this is the first time President Jokowi has been able to visit and perform prayers at a mosque named after him, which is a tribute to his contribution in strengthening bilateral relations between Indonesia and the UAE,” Ambassador Husin Bagis said in his written statement.

Ambassador Husin further stated that President Jokowi’s presence at the mosque symbolized not only honor but also reflected the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The presence of UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei and Chairman of Awqaf Omar Habtoor Al Darei at the Joko Widodo Mosque is expected to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including energy and infrastructure, as well as cooperation among religious scholars and imams in promoting moderate Islam.

“May this visit further strengthen the existing good relations and bring blessings to both nations,” Ambassador Husin said.

It is worth noting that the Joko Widodo Mosque in Abu Dhabi is located in the diplomatic area of ​​Abu Dhabi and is located along Joko Widodo Street. The mosque can accommodate about 2,500 worshipers.

The mosque stands on approximately 3,766 square meters of land and was funded by the UAE.

Construction of the mosque began in November 2021 and was completed in October 2023, with its inauguration on December 14, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)