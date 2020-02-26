Indonesian Muslims Congress Discuss Palestinian Issues

Pangkalpinang, MINA – The VII Indonesian Muslim Community Congress (KUII) in Pangkalpinang, Bangka Belitung will certainly discuss Palestinian issue.

As stated by the Chair of the Committee, Zaitun Rasmin to MINA on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of KUUI VII by the Vice President Ma’ruf Amin in Pangkalpinang on Wednesday night, February 26.

“That includes what we will discuss (in KUII VII), including what about the Trump (Deal of the Century) announcement,” he said.

Zaitun also emphasized that Indonesian Muslims must not escape the Palestinian issue.

“We will also remind the government that we, through the constitution until the President’s promises are to defend Palestine,” he said.

Present at the opening of the Minister of Health KUII, Menpora, Deputy Chief of the Supreme Court, Governor of the Pacific Islands, Wantim MUI and others. More than 1,000 KUII participants plus 250 invited guests from various elements attended the opening of KUII VII, which was held February 26-29.

Participants are representatives of scholars, community organizations, religious leaders, from various regions throughout Indonesia. (T/RE1)

