Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Attacked Israeli Occupation Forces Again

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces have again surrounded and shelled the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahiya, North Gaza, since Wednesday morning, causing significant damage to several facilities.

Local staff at the Indonesian Hospital reported that Israeli occupation tanks and drones fired upon all the windows, the roof of the hospital, water tanks, and other facilities. The attack also caused a temporary power outage. This information was shared by MER-C on Thursday, November 28.

MER-C volunteer in Gaza, Ir. Edy Wahyudi, previously reported that around 26 Israeli occupation tanks were laying siege to the Indonesian Hospital.

MER-C continues its efforts to send medical teams and aid to North Gaza, which has been blocked since the forced evacuation order by the Israeli occupiers in early October 2024.

The 6th EMT MER-C team currently serving at two hospitals in Gaza City, namely Al-Shifa Hospital and Public Aid Hospital, has repeatedly requested permission through the WHO to enter North Gaza and assist with services at the Indonesian Hospital, but Israel has yet to grant approval.

The 6th EMT MER-C team, at the end of October 2024, was divided into two groups at the request of the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) in coordination with the WHO. Three volunteers are serving at Public Aid Hospital, while two others are at Al-Shifa Hospital.

Amid the shortage of medical personnel in the Gaza Strip, especially specialist doctors, the team plans to serve for an extended period of three months. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)