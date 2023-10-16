Indonesian Hospital Becomes a Refuge for Gaza Residents

Conditions in front of the Indonesian Hospital in Bayt Lahiya, North Gaza, Monday, October 16 2023. (Photo: MER-C)

Gaza, MINA – At a time when the Gaza Strip was under brutal air attacks by the Israeli military, the Indonesian Hospital became a place of refuge for Palestinian citizens as well as being a place for treating martyrs and injured victims.

This condition was conveyed by MER-C volunteer from Indonesia Fikri Rofiul Haq when reporting the current conditions at the Indonesian Hospital to Radio Silaturahim (Rasil) Indonesia on Monday.

“Lots of Gaza residents have taken refuge in Indonesian Hospitals and most likely they are the families of the victims being treated. “They filled the empty rooms, hallways and courtyards of the Wisma Indonesia House,” he told Rasil on the tenth day of Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip which have not stopped.

The MER-C team on Sunday afternoon witnessed the Israeli attack directly, which launched bombs from fighter jets, targeting locations where Palestinian fighters were thought to be located.

“The distance is only a few meters from the Indonesian Hospital complex, causing sand, iron and wood to fly into the courtyard of the Indonesian Hospital,” he said. “Journalists and the medical team immediately secured themselves and entered the Indonesian Hospital building. However, in that incident there were no casualties.”

According to Fikri, Israel attacked very intensely at night, when the majority of Gazans were resting.

At least 2,450 Palestinians in Gaza were martyred by Israeli military attacks and 9,200 people were injured. Most of the injured victims were women and children.

As of Monday, Indonesian Hospitals received 461 dead victims, 1,761 injured victims. There are still many victims undergoing inpatient treatment at Indonesian Hospitals. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)