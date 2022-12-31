Indonesian Government Officially Revokes the PPKM Policy

Jakarta, MINA – The government has decided to revoke the policy of imposing restrictions on community activities (PPKM). This policy was conveyed by Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the State Palace in Jakarta on Friday.

“Today the government decided to revoke PPKM as stated in the Minister of Home Affairs Instructions Numbers 50 and 51 of 2022. So, there are no more restrictions on crowds and people’s movements,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi emphasized that the decision was taken after careful consideration and lengthy studies, taking into account the pandemic situation in the country.

“Alhamdulillah, Indonesia is one of the countries that has managed to control the COVID-19 pandemic well and at the same time has been able to maintain economic stability. The gas and brake policy that balances health care and the economy is the key to our success,” he said.

He explained, in the last few months, the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia was getting under control. As of December 27 2022, daily cases were 1.7 cases per 1 million population, weekly positivity rate was 3.35 percent, hospitalization rate or bed occupancy rate (BOR) was 4.79 percent, and mortality rate was 2.39 percent.

“These are all below the standards set by the WHO. And, all regencies/cities in Indonesia currently have PPKM Level 1 status, where restrictions on crowds and people’s movements are at a low level,” he added.

The President added, Indonesia is one of four G20 countries which has not experienced a pandemic wave for 10 consecutive months, after reaching the peak of the variant wave with 56 thousand daily cases in July 2021 and the peak of the Omicron variant trend in February 2022 with 64 thousand daily cases. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)