Indonesian FM, ICRC Discuss Humanitarian Aid for Myanmar, Afghanistan

New York, MINA – The situation and humanitarian aid for Myanmar and Afghanistan were the main topics of the meeting between Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in New York, United States on Friday.

The meeting was also held as a farewell meeting, considering that the President of the International Red Cross will soon end his term of office. The ICRC and Indonesia cooperate a lot, including in countries that are experiencing humanitarian crises.

During the meeting, the Indonesian Foreign Minister and the ICRC President exchanged views on humanitarian conditions in several countries, including Myanmar, Rohingya, and Afghanistan.

“The condition of the Rohingya community in refugee camps needs to continue to receive attention in the midst of a world that is facing many crises. Myanmar’s situation after the coup, it became more difficult to repatriate Rohingya to Myanmar voluntarily, safely and with dignity,” said Retno.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the President of the ICRC agreed that humanitarian assistance to Myanmar must reach the parties in need without discrimination.

Regarding Afghanistan, the Indonesian Foreign Minister conveyed Indonesia’s current priorities, including Indonesia’s attention to the issue of access to education for women in Afghanistan. She also explained the cooperation that was carried out together with Qatar for Afghanistan, including dialogue between scholars. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)