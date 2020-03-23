Indonesian Emergency Hospital Ready to Accommodate 3,000 Covid-19 Patients

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo said the Kemayoran Athlete’s House which was designated as Covid-19 Emergency Hospital was prepared to accommodate 3,000 patients.

“I need to say that the Athlete’s House has a capacity of 24,000 people, but what currently being prepared is for 3,000 patients,” Jokowi said in his press release after reviewing Kemayoran Athlete’s House, Central Jakarta, Monday morning.

The President also ensured that the infrastructure was ready to be used, both for the patient’s handling room, ventilator, PPE (personal protective equipment).

“So, we hope that this afternoon the Emergency Hospital for corona (virus) can be used,” he said.

There are 10 units (towers) of buildings in Wisma Atay Kemayoran, the Government is preparing 4 towers to be used as Emergency Hospitals namely towers 1, 3, 6, and 7 which are all located in Block D10.

Tower 7 will be used as an emergency room on the 1st floor, ICU on the 2nd floor, lounge on the 3rd floor, and inpatient rooms for patients from floors 4 to 24.

The number of positive patients infected with covid-19 until Monday increased by 65 people, bringing the total number of patients to 579 people who tested positive for the virus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)