Indonesian Embassy in Brussels Holds Pre-Business Matching Agriculture

Brussel, MINA – The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) in Brussels held a preparatory meeting to explore trade agreements (Pre Bussines Matching) in agriculture on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to build communication regarding opportunities for business cooperation among actors, especially the Indonesian diaspora who are entrepreneurs in agricultural commodities.

The online event was opened by the Deputy Head of the Indonesian Representative Office in Brussels, Sulaiman Syarif, which in his remarks hoped that the meeting could increase exports of Indonesia’s superior commodities, especially agricultural commodities to foreign countries.

In addition, the opening of cargo flights from Jakarta to Luxembourg twice a week should be optimized to deliver Indonesian products.

The Agricultural Attache of the Indonesian Embassy in Brussels, Arief Rachman, also presented a map of the export potential of Indonesian agricultural products in the European Union and plans to create demand for these products.

The meeting was attended by importers of Indonesian plantation and agricultural products in the European Union, including Eastern Pearl, Raharja Alam Nusantara, Heins Co, thecanningtea and several other companies.

The products that have been routinely sent to the European Union are tea, coffee, and spices.

On the occasion of the meeting, communication was established between consumers of Indonesian products in Luxembourg who work as a chef, Lansya.

He conveyed about the need for native Indonesian vegetables and fruit and the opportunity for Indonesian food restaurants apart from other agricultural products. One of the products that consumers are waiting for today is organic rice from Indonesia.

The activity is planned to be carried out routinely and in the near future it is hoped that the EU Agricultural Business Diaspora Association (ASDITANI-EU) will become a forum for all importers of Indonesian products in the European Union.

Attending the online activity was the Head of the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture’s Foreign Cooperation Bureau, Ade Candra Dijaya and also a representative of Bank Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)