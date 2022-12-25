Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian cultural practitioner Ridwan Saidi passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday at around 8.35 a.m at RSPI Bintaro, South Tangerang.

The sad news was conveyed by the family through a written statement.

“Our beloved husband, father and Dato, Mr. Ridwan Saidi, have passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2023 at 08:35 at RSPI Bintaro Tangsel,” wrote a family statement.

Ridwan passed away after being critical while being treated at RSPI Bintaro.

This sad news was also conveyed by Deputy Chairperson of the Gerindra Party Fadli Zon on Twitter, Sunday. Fadli was one of the figures who reported Ridwan Saidi’s critical condition while being treated at the hospital.

“Farewell Bg Ridwan Saidi …,” wrote Fadli on Twitter.

“Innalillahi wainnailaihi raajiun. The news from his sons and daughters, Bang Ridwan Saidi, has died this morning at 08.35 WIB at RSPI Bintaro. God willing husnul khotimah. Bang RS is an extraordinary discussion partner, with broad insight and experience. al Fatihah,” said Fadli.

Ridwan Saidi is known as a humanist who focuses on observing problems down to Betawi history. In addition, Ridwan was a DPR member from PPP in 1977. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)