Indonesian Covid-19 Reaches 15,438 Cases

Jakarta, MINA – The number of positive cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Indonesia until Wednesday have reached 15,438 cases. A total of 1,028 of them are died and 3,287 cured.

There are new 689 positive cases on Wednesday, May 13. Thus quoted from covid19.go.id site.

President Joko Widodo has also appealed to the people to make peace with coronavirus, even though previously invited G-20 leaders to win the war against Corona.

“That is, until the discovery of an effective vaccine, we must live in peace with Covid-19 for some time to come,” Jokowi said at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, in a video. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)