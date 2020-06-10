Indonesian Citizens Overseas: 1,024 Positive Covid-19, 622 Healed, 60 Dead

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia confirmed the number of Indonesian citizens abroad who were infected by Covid-19 until Wednesday reaching 1,024 people, recovering 622, while 60 died.

They are spread across 39 countries and regions,” Judha Nugraha, Director General for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens and Legal Entities in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Judha said the most cases are crew members (ABK) citizens who worked on 22 cruise ships scattered in various countries with a total of 177 cases.

Then followed by Indonesian citizens in Malaysia with 157 cases, in Saudi Arabia with 133 Indonesian citizens, in Kuwait with 82 Indonesian citizens, in the US with 79 Indonesian citizens, in India: 75 Indonesian citizens and so on.

“The government, through representatives of the Republic of Indonesia abroad, actively monitors and carries out communication with relevant authorities regarding the health and safety of our Indonesian citizens abroad,” Judha said. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)