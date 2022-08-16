Indonesia To Reduce Poverty Rate to 8.5 Percent Next Year

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo targets the poverty rate to fall 7.5 to 8.5 percent next year. It was conveyed in the Introductory Speech of the 2023 RAPBN Financial Note at the DPR/MPR Building on Tuesday.

This poverty target is lower than the realization as of March 2022 which was recorded at 9.54 percent.

“With strong fiscal management, coupled with effectiveness in encouraging economic transformation and improving people’s welfare, the poverty rate can be reduced in the range of 7.5-8.5 percent,” he said as quoted by CNN Indonesia.

In addition to poverty, Jokowi also targets the open unemployment rate to be reduced in the range of 5.3 percent to 6 percent next year.

For the Gini ratio, he targets the number to drop to the 0.375-0.378 level. Meanwhile, for the Human Development Index, Jokowi targets it to be improved to the level of 73.31-73.49.

The government also sets economic growth to return to above 5 percent next year, which is 5.3 percent. This is a form of sustainability from the 2022 target of 5.2 percent.

“We will do our best to maintain the sustainability of strengthening the national economy,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

