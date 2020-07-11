Indonesia to Increase Humanitarian Assistance for Palestinians

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia is committed to increase humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people this year.

It was said by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on the occasion of the Extraordinary Ministerial Pledging Conference for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) last June.

Indonesian humanitarian assistance is channeled directly to the Palestinian Government. In addition, the assistance is channeled through UNRWA and the International Committee for Red Cross (ICRC).

“Funding assistance to the Palestinian government and UNRWA is US$ 1 million and 500 thousand US dollars through the ICRC,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told a weekly press conference on Friday (July 21).

Faiza said the Indonesian government would also increase routine contributions to Palestinian refugees. The increase in routine contributions amounted to US$ 200 thousand.

“Indonesia is committed as a manifestation of Indonesia’s concern over the suffering of the Palestinian people in the face of the Co-19 pandemic and the threat of expanding Israel’s annexation,” Faiza said.

The Middle East Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Achmad Rizal Purnama said Indonesia’s efforts with Tunisia to initiate a meeting at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to oppose Israel annexing the Palestinian territory showed good support from other countries.

“We are grateful that the plan, which was on July 1, did not happen. The Israelis listened,” Rizal said on the same occasion.

According to him, many parties other than Indonesia strongly rejected the Israeli plan. Rizal said that since May 17 or when the Israeli coalition government announced the planned annexation of parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, Indonesia strongly rejected the plan. Since then, Foreign Minister Retno has continued to garner international support or position.

“The foreign minister immediately sent letters to various countries of more than 40 key countries that held key roles in Palestine including the UN Security Council, the European Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Secretary General of the United Nations, to the parliament,” Rizal said.

Rizal explained that the Foreign Minister had received replies from 15 countries. These countries support Indonesia’s firm position and work together to reject the Israeli plan.

“Our parliament has sent letters to all the world parliaments including advocating a joint statement which was welcomed by 300 world parliaments and 35 countries about our position to the Palestinians. And they support our position,” Rizal said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)