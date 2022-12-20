Indonesia to Host the ASEAN Islamic Conference in Bali 21-23 December

The Director General of Islamic Community Guidance at the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia Kamaruddin Amin. (Photo: Special)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia will host the ASEAN Islamic Conference. The second conference will be held in Denpasar, Bali, 21-23 December 2022.

The conference will be attended by around 140 participants, from Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor Leste, and Saudi Arabia.

Present a number of speakers, consisting of scholars, academics, and leaders of Islamic Community Organizations from Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“God willing, the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia will open the conference,” said the Director General of Islamic Community Guidance at the Ministry of Religion Kamaruddin Amin during a press statement in Jakarta on Monday.

According to him, this conference was held in cooperation with the Ministry of Religion and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da’wah and Counseling of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This year, the conference has the theme “Khairu Ummah”.

“This conference will discuss the implementation of religious moderation in Muslim societies, as well as efforts to prevent extremism and intolerance. We will share best practices in each country,” said Kamaruddin Amin.

“We will also discuss community problems and find solutions, as well as strengthen the insights of religious moderation and its implementation in da’wah activities,” he continued.

The Director General of Islamic Community Guidance assessed that this conference was very strategic. This is because the population of Muslims in Southeast Asia is the largest in the world.

The effect is very significant, continued Kamaruddin, if Southeast Asia can become a prime example of implementing religious moderation.

“Religious moderation is the middle way to create peace among the people. Therefore, religious moderation is very important in social life,” he explained. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)