Indonesia Supports Palestine’s Full Membership at the UN

Jakarta, MINA – Spokesman for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teuku Faizasyah, emphasized that the Indonesian government supports Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations.

Palestine has made renewed diplomatic efforts to gain full membership in the United Nations. Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas plans to submit the request at the UN General Assembly on September 23, 2022.

“What I want to remind you is that the process may be different because it has to be discussed first at the UN Security Council. Of course, to be able to smooth this effort, it must be ensured that no member of the UN Security Council grants a veto so that this effort cannot continue,” Faizasyah said in a virtual press briefing on Thursday.

If all members of the UN Security Council, including the five veto-wielding countries, namely the United States, Russia, Britain, France, and China support, the Palestinian proposal to become a full member of the United Nations can proceed to the UN General Assembly.

When it comes to that, Faizasyah reiterates that Indonesia will support the resolution regarding this matter.

“If the process at the UN Security Council is certain, Indonesia will definitely support it, in line with Indonesia’s track record so far in supporting Palestine to become a member of various international organizations,” he explained.

France reportedly supports Palestine’s desire to become a full member of the United Nations. Meanwhile, Sweden and Ireland have expressed their unconditional support for the move.

Since November 2012, the United Nations has granted Palestine non-member observer state status in a historic vote in the General Assembly. At that time 138 countries voted in support, 9 against it, and 41 abstained.

With full membership in the United Nations, it is hoped that the Palestinian Authority will be able to fight for independence through a two-state solution. (T/RE1)

