Indonesia Receive 12,200 Avigan Tablets from Japan for Covid-19 Handling

the Director General of Asia Pacific and Africa of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Desra Percaya (left) and Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Masafumi Ishii (right)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian government received 12,200 Japanese Avigan tablets for the treatment of patients infected by Coronavirus or Covid-19.

Avigan is a brand of favipiravir drug developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co.Ltd to treat influenza patients who are also thought to relieve the symptoms of COVID-19.

The Avigan tablet support was handed over by the Japanese Government through UNOPS to the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo and arrived in Jakarta on a Garuda Indonesia flight on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Director General of Asia Pacific and Africa of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Desra Percaya, handed over 12,200 Avigan items to Plt. Head of Health Research and Development Agency of the Ministry of Health Republic of Indonesia Prof. dr. Abdul Kadir.

The handover was also attended by the Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia, Masafumi Ishii, and the Deputy for Drug, Narcotics, Psychotropic, Precursor and Addictive Substances, BPOM, Dra. Rita Endang.

In addition to supporting Avigan tablets, so far the Japanese Government has also initiated a number of collaborative programs to accelerate COVID-19 countermeasures in Indonesia, including US$ 11.5 million via the World Health Organization (WHO).

The two countries have agreed to continue to strengthen cooperation in overcoming Covid-19 as confirmed in the talks between the leaders of the two parties. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)