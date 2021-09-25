Indonesia Promotes Maluku’s Spices to the Global Stage

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendibudristek) Nadiem A. Makarim encourages Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to promote Maluku’s spices to the global stage through the Proudly Made in Indonesia National Movement (Gernas BBI).

“In line with our theme, Gernas BBI Aroma Maluku will encourage MSMEs in Maluku, to promote the narrative of spices and Maluku’s natural wealth through digital marketing so that local scale potentials can advance to the global stage,” said Nadiem during the initial launch of Gernas BBI Aroma Maluku on Friday.

Gernas BBI aims to encourage national branding of superior local products, thereby creating new industries, creations and innovations as well as a bigger market.

Gernas BBI in 2020 has succeeded in enrolling 3.7 million MSME units to join the online platform to market their products.

According to him, the restoration of Indonesian education and culture is currently determined by the teachers and cultural actors who continue to move towards realizing freedom of learning and freedom of work.

Gernas BBI, which was launched, provides digital marketing training, data collection, access to capital, market expansion, campaign implementation, budgeting, and economic stimulus for vocational students.

He added, for this reason, education and the economy must also play a strategic role by synergizing in efforts to realize sustainable development to meet the needs of human life today by considering the fulfillment of future needs.

“We need to remove the barriers between the two, so that innovations born from the educational and cultural environment can have a greater impact on nation building,” he said.

In 2021 the Ministry of Education and Culture will hold a Gernas BBI activity entitled “Aroma Maluku” with a focus on Maluku Province. The peak of activities will be held in November with a series of events starting in September.

“Thus is a strategic step to restore our economy, advanced and sustainable Indonesia is a national vision that we must realize together with innovation and a sense of pride in the work of the country’s people,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)