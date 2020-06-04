7.1 M Earthquake Hit North Maluku, No Tsunami Potential

North Maluku, MINA – Magnitude 7.1 earthquake occurred in North Maluku. Earthquake has no tsunami potential.

In a BMKG statement on Thursday, the earthquake occurred at 15.49 West Indonesia Time and is located at 2.83 North Latitude, and 128.11 East Longitude (89 km Northwest of DARUBA-MALUT).

“The earthquake occurred at a depth of 112 km. There is no potential for a tsunami,” BMKG said in his official Twitter account.

BMKG asked the public to be careful when a possible earthquake aftershocks.

There is no information related to damage, including the presence or absence of victims. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)