Indonesia Presidency of G20 in 2022

Rome, MINA – Indonesia continues the G20 chair or presidency relay from Italy. The handover of the presidency was carried out at the closing session of the G20 Rome Summit which took place in La Nuvola, Rome, Italy on Sunday.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi symbolically handed over a hammer to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who then knocked on the hammer.

President Jokowi appreciated Italy for successfully holding the G20 Presidency in 2021.

“I congratulate Italy for successfully carrying out the G20 Presidency in 2021. Indonesia is honored to continue the G20 Presidency in 2022,” said the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

He explained that the G20 Presidency of Indonesia would encourage joint efforts for world economic recovery with the big theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. Inclusive, people-centered, environmentally friendly and sustainable growth is the main commitment of Indonesia’s leadership at the G20.

“Those efforts must be carried out in extraordinary ways, especially through a stronger world collaboration, and relentless innovation. The G20 must be the motor of the ecosystem development that drives this collaboration and innovation. This is something we must continue to deepen in our future meetings,” he explained.

On that occasion, President Joko Widodo directly invited the world leaders who were present to continue discussions at the G20 Summit in Indonesia which was planned to be held in Bali on October 30-31 2022.

“We will host Your Excellencies and Ladies and Gentlemen, in the open air, on the beautiful stretch of Bali beach, which inspires innovative ideas for the productivity of the G20 going forward. See you in Indonesia. Thank you,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)