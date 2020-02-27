Indonesia Present at Belgrade International Tourism Fair 2020

Belgrade, MINA – The Indonesian Embassy in Belgrade re-participated in the largest tourism exhibition in Southeast Europe, Belgrade International Tourism Fair in Belgrade, Serbia on February 20-23, 2020.

The Belgrade International Tourism Fair presents at least 900 exhibitors from 40 countries and is visited by around 65,000 people.

“The Serbian market is still not much glimpsed by Indonesia despite its huge potential. As an illustration, Egypt became a country partner at this year’s exhibition because of seeing the huge potential of the Serbian market. In 2018, Egypt made around £ 42 million from Serbian tourists. Therefore, this exhibition is a strategic event for the promotion of Indonesian tourism, “said the Indonesian Ambassador to Serbia M. Chandra W. Yudha.

Labuan Bajo is the main attraction for visitors at the Indonesian stand. So far, visitors only know Bali, which until now is still a favorite destination for Serbian tourists.

Besides Bali and Labuan Bajo, the Indonesian Pavilion also introduces other destinations that are also a priority of the government such as: Lake Toba, Borobudur, Mandalika, and Likupang.

Tourist arrivals from Serbia in 2019 were recorded at 5,600 tourists. The number increased 40% from the previous year.

It is expected that with this participation, information about various kinds of tourist destinations in Indonesia will be widespread so that it can continue to increase tourist arrivals from Serbia and other countries in the region. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)