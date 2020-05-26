Indonesia Opposes Annexation of Palestine by Israel

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia strongly condemn and reject Israel’s Palestinian annexation plan in the West Bank.

“The plan is illegal and contradicts various UN resolutions and international law,” the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press statement on Tuesday.

Indonesia assesses that the plan also threatens the stability and security of the region and further distances conflict resolution based on a two-state solution.

Therefore, Indonesia urges the international community to reject the plan.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA), Israel is expected to annex it on July 1 as agreed between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White Party.

The plan is a development of President Donald Trump’s “Agreement of the Century” which was announced on January 28.

Under the plan, Jerusalem will be recognized as “the undivided and eternal capital of Israel”.

According to Palestinian officials, Israel will also annex 30-40 percent of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Last week, Netanyahu announced his joint government to the Israeli Parliament (Knesset), ending a one-year political standoff.

Gantz will replace Netanyahu as prime minister on November 17, 2021. (T / RE1)

