Indonesia Never Stop Supporting Palestinian Independence

The Embassy of Palestine to the Republic of Indonesia commemorates International Solidarity Day for the Palestinian People in Jakarta, Tuesday (29/11/2022). (Photo: Rana/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Palestinian Embassy for the Republic of Indonesia commemorated International Solidarity Day for the Palestinian People at Central Jakarta on Tuesday.

International Solidarity Day for the Palestinian People which was proclaimed by the United Nations have been celebrated every year on November 29 since 1978.

The Director General of Protocol and Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Andy Rachmianto when delivering his remarks at the event, reiterated the close relationship between Indonesia and Palestine which has existed since the inception of this country.

Andy said, as one of the first countries to support Indonesian independence, Palestine has long been embedded in the core of Indonesian foreign policy.

He stressed, the Indonesian government and people will certainly continue to provide support for the realization of Palestinian independence with Jerusalem as its capital.

“We congratulate and at the same time provide support that Indonesia’s solidarity with Palestine will never stop,” Andy said at the commemoration of International Solidarity Day with the Palestinian People in Jakarta on Tuesday.

He conveyed that Indonesia’s support for Palestine was also carried out by increasing the cooperation that has been running so far. In addition to economic cooperation, Indonesia is also active in providing political support for Palestine in the international community, for example at the United Nations, the OIC and the Non-Aligned Movement.

“In the future, we will also continue our support for more concrete matters. First, our trade will provide duty-free facilities for other Palestinian products besides dates and olive oil,” he said.

Furthermore, Andy stated that Indonesia had also budgeted around US$ 2.3 million to provide support for humanitarian activities. Including capacity building that has been carried out by Indonesia since the last 30 years or so.

“In the future we have budgeted around two, three million dollars as part of our support for humanitarian activities. For the Palestinians we provide capacity training assistance, we hope that when they are independent, these Palestinians will be ready to run the government in an independent state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, Zuhair Al-Shun expressed his gratitude to Indonesia for its continuous support and position for the struggle for Palestinian independence and sovereignty.

“On this occasion, let me also repeat our sincere gratitude for the principled attitude of solidarity and Indonesia’s leading role in advancing the rights of the Palestinian people which never existed. This is in addition to mobilizing support at the regional and international levels, especially at this critical time,” he said.

Al-Shun also reaffirmed the strong determination and firm belief of the Palestinian people who will continue to fight until they achieve the independence and sovereignty of a Palestinian State with Jerusalem as its capital.

The commemoration was attended by ambassadors from Middle East and friendly countries, Middle East Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, national figures, DPR, Kadin, and NGOs concerned with Palestine such as the coach and Secretary General of the Aqsa Working Group, Secretary General of PB PII, Vice President of OIC Youth Indonesia and Deputy Secretary General of PJMI. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)