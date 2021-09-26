Indonesia Neuroscience Institute Successfully Held Brain Care Week 2021

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia Neuroscience Institute (INI) in collaboration and supported by the International Brain Research Organization (IBRO) has successfully held Brain Awareness Week Indonesia 2021.

The event, which had held online via Zoom and the ICM Official YouTube Channel, lasted for a week from September 20-25 2021.

“This brain care week is a form of concern so that we all care about the importance of the brain organ in our lives, so this year’s theme is ‘Our Brain and Life’,” said the Executive Director of the Indonesia Neuroscience Institute (INI) dr. Adhi Wibowo Nurhidayat in his speech on Saturday.

dr. Adhi said for the speakers for this event is an expert in the field and the topics discussed are brain science (Neuroscience), dementia (senile), stroke, depression, pain, post-Covid-19 brain disorders, the importance of exercise and brain health, sleep disorders, epilepsy (epileptic seizures), bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

“Alhamdulillah, this event was held thanks to collaboration with Atmajaya University, Tarumanegara University, Nahdhatul Ulama University Surabaya, Diponegoro University Semarang, Jakarta Veterans National Development University, and the Indonesian Epilepsy Foundation,” said dr. Adi.

Adhi who also serves as President of the Federation of Asian Oceanian Neuroscience Societies (FAONS) said this event is an annual event that will be held every year and with various topics.

“Hopefully, this Brain Awareness Week brain care week is beneficial for our beloved Indonesian nation and we are all always healthy and in the protection of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala,” he said. (L/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)