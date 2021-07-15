Indonesia Launches Door to Door Vaccination Program

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government launches a “door-to-door” vaccination program and vaccination of junior and senior high school students in a number of areas in Indonesia.

One of these vaccination activities was held by the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) on Wednesday.

The Head of BIN Budi Gunawan said vaccination for students and ‘door to door’ was carried out in 14 provinces, 15 regencies/cities and 32 points in Jakarta area.

“These provinces include DKI Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, Special Region of Yogyakarta, East Java, Bali and Papua,” explained Budi Gunawan when delivering his report to President Joko Widodo virtually, on Wednesday.

Budi targets student vaccination and door-to-door vaccination to reach 50 thousand people, consisting of 15 thousand junior and senior high school students and 20 thousand people.

“BIN pays very serious attention to special vaccination programs for children aged 12 to 18 years,” he explained.

In addition, Budi hopes that the ‘door to door’ vaccination method which is also carried out by other countries can increase participation and reach families who do not have access to vaccines.

Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo requested that the implementation of vaccinations be accelerated so that communal immunity can be achieved.

“Please check so that teachers, school staff don’t miss their vaccinations,” he said.

Previously, Indonesia targeted 2 million doses of vaccination per day this July following the spike in Covid-19 cases.

In fact, President Joko Widodo had also asked ministers and ministerial-level officials to increase to 5 million doses of vaccine per day in August.

Thus, he hopes that by the end of the year 180 million Indonesians have received the vaccine.

As of July 14, Indonesia has vaccinated 62 million people, 37 million people have received the first dose of vaccination while another 15 million have received the second dose of vaccination. (T/RE1)

