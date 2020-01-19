Indonesia-Japanese Terrorist Agency to Cooperate in Combating Terrorism

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Mahfud MD accompanied by the Head of BNPT Suhardi Alius met with the Head of the Japanese Terrorist Agency, Fukumoto in Jakarta (photo: Polkam)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Mahfud MD said that Indonesia would explore cooperation in combating terrorism and de-radicalization with the Japanese government.

“So radicalism is now an international network, for example about FTF, Foreign Terrorist Fighter, there are many,” Mahfud said as quoted from Polkam go.id on Sunday.

The Coordinating Minister for Politics and Security revealed that the Japanese government was also concerned with the development of increasingly sophisticated terrorism.

It was said acts of terrorism have now involved women and even children. Then, funding terrorism is even easier through digital transactions.

“The money transfer has already been through cellphones, smart phones, so the transactions have been digital. In the past it was through a bank, now the jret once reached the concerned and was disguised, ” Mahfud said.

In addition to terrorism, he conveyed that cooperation with Japan was carried out in the maritime sector. Next, will be held a kind of joint forum that routinely discusses terrorism and regional security.

“Maybe in 2020, it will be concreted soon,” he continued.

Previously, the minister accompanied by the Head of BNPT Suhardi Alius met with the Head of the Japanese Terrorist Agency, Fukumoto in Jakarta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)