Indonesia- Ireland Increase Collaboration on Lectures' Competence

Jakarta, MINA – The Directorate General of Higher Education Ministry of Education and Culture (Ditjen Dikti) in collaboration with the Irish Embassy for Indonesia held a webinar to improve lecturer competence in research and commercialization through the Talent Scouting program on Tuesday.

The webinar themed “Talent Scouting for Indonesian Lecturers with Education in Ireland” was officially opened by The Director General of Higher Education Nizam and also attended by the Irish Ambassador to Indonesia, H. E Olivia Leslie and the Director of Resources, Sofwan Effendi.

The activity lasted for two days (9-10 June 2020), followed by virtually 500 participants from various universities in Indonesia.

The program is a routine program of the Directorate General of Higher Education Resources which is usually carried out face-to-face, but in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, this program is implemented virtually.

In his speech the Director General of Higher Education Nizam said this program was one of the implementations of the President’s policy to prepare human resources within the next five years.

It was revealed in the form of a policy of the Minister of Education and Culture “Merdeka Belajar: Kampus Merdeka”.

Students are given the freedom to choose the learning process off campus for 3 semesters both in the industrial world and in the community.

So, it is also necessary to prepare qualified lecturers in shaping human resources.

“I appreciate the support of all parties such as the Irish Ambassador to Indonesia, Ms. Olivia, Director of Resources, Mr. Sofwan Effendi, to colleagues from Irish tertiary institutions and lecturers from all over Indonesia. This activity is a good opportunity because we need lecturers with broad insights and understand global challenges, “said Nizam.

Nizam believes that this program is able to improve the quality of lecturers in preparing themselves for the doctoral level.

He hopes that the webinar participants can use this webinar to explore opportunities for continuing higher education to the best tertiary institutions in Ireland to improve their qualifications and competencies.

The Irish Ambassador to Indonesia, Olivia also appreciated the activity.

“We feel very grateful that the Indonesian government and the Director General of Higher Education allowed us to meet with colleagues and lecturers from all over Indonesia. It is very extraordinary, because many and enthusiastic participants participated in this activity, “Olivia said.

The Ambassador added that Irish Universities on this occasion will help improve the competence of lecturers in the field of research and commercialization.

Olivia believes that Ireland has strengths in this field and wants to share with Talent Scouting participants today.

“Through this online webinar, we want to show our commitment to support the development of human resources in Indonesia and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and facilitate the improvement of lecturer qualifications at the University in the Ministry of Education and Culture, Directorate General of Higher Education through the Directorate of Resources,” Olivia added .

This Talent Scouting for Indonesian Lecturers with Education in Ireland is a follow-up to the cooperation agreement on higher education between the Government of Indonesia and the Government of Ireland. (T/RE1)

