Indonesia, France Strengthen Maritime Cooperation

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia and France strengthen bilateral cooperation in the maritime and maritime fields to support economic growth.

In a meeting in Jakarta, Tuesday, Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar and French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin discussed concrete steps to increase cooperation in the maritime sector.

Mahendra emphasized that there is great potential for cooperation in the maritime sector, especially the sustainable use and management of natural resources for the prosperity of the community.

“By approaching the values ​​of equality, justice and progress of both parties, Indonesia positively welcomes various initiatives to increase bilateral cooperation pursued by stakeholders of the two countries,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a written statement on Wednesday.

In addition, France hopes that the two countries will support each other in voicing solutions to global challenges in international forums.

France and Indonesia are said to need to prioritize constructive cooperation in facing global challenges.

Minister Annick also emphasized France’s determination to contribute to development in Indonesia through cooperation, including involving the French business community in Indonesia.

On Tuesday, Minister Annick also signed two agreements, namely the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the Establishment of the Maritime Bilateral Dialogue Mechanism and a joint statement for the Development of the Maritime and Fisheries Cooperation Program.

Minister Annick also witnessed the signing of the LoI between the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries for the Development of Eco-Fishing Ports in Indonesia.

“The three agreements are a manifestation of the commitment of the two countries to enhance and realize maritime cooperation,” wrote the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)