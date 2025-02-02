Indonesia Crowned Overall Champion at the 4th International Holy Quran Competition

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has been crowned the overall champion of the 4th International Holy Quran Competition of Indonesia 2025, held in Jakarta from January 29 to February 1, 2025. The prestigious event featured 60 participants from 38 countries.

During the closing ceremony on Saturday (Feb 1), the Chairman of the Judges, Said Agil Husin Al Munawar, announced the winners in the Tilawah Al-Qur’an (Quran recitation) and Hifzh Al-Qur’an (Quran memorization) categories.

List of Top Winners in Each Category:

Tilawah Al-Qur’an (Quran Recitation)

Best Qari (Male Reciter)

Imranul Karim (Indonesia) Sayed Rohullah Hashimi (Afghanistan) Ahmad Safi Abo Omaralhalabi (Syria)

Best Qari’ah (Female Reciter)

Diana Abdul Jabbar (Indonesia) Sabaha Pato Salik (Philippines) A’tiqah Binte Suhaimi (Singapore)

Hifzh Al-Qur’an (Quran Memorization)

Best Hafizh (Male Memorizer)

Yasin Albar (Indonesia) Emad Mustafa Hasan Aldubbati (Libya) Aiemiddin Fakhrudinov (Russia)

Best Hafizhah (Female Memorizer)

Nafisatul Millah (Indonesia) Muna Abdifatar Abdifarah (Kenya) Aysfa Eza (India)

Indonesia secured first place in all contested categories, further solidifying its reputation as a nation with the world’s best Quran reciters and memorizers.

Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, Muhammad Syafi’i, expressed his pride in the achievements of the Indonesian delegation during the closing ceremony. He emphasized the importance of the Quran being deeply ingrained in people’s lives and serving as a guide for humanity.

“Indonesia has proven itself as the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, while also producing the best Quran reciters on the international stage. May Allah bless this gathering and make the Quran a guiding light for all mankind,” said the Deputy Minister in Jakarta on Sunday.

In addition to its success at the 4th International Holy Quran Competition of Indonesia 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia also claimed first place at the International Holy Quran Competition in Qatar.

However, the Deputy Minister highlighted that the true victory lies not just in winning competitions but in how Muslims implement the teachings of the Quran in their daily lives. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

