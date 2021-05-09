Indonesia Condemns Israeli Violence Against Palestinians

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has criticized violence of the Israeli occupation authorities against Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

The authorities carried out the forced eviction of six Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah area, East Jerusalem.

In addition, Israel forces has also carried out acts of violence against Palestinian civilians in the area of ​​the Al-Aqsa Mosque which caused hundreds of injuries and hurt the feelings of Muslims.

“The forced evictions and acts of violence are contrary to various UN Security Council resolutions, international humanitarian law, particularly the Geneva Convention IV of 1949, and have the potential to cause tension and instability in the region,” wrote a statement by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its Twitter account on Sunday

Indonesia then urged the international community to take concrete steps to stop the forced eviction of Palestinians and the use of violence against civilians.

More than two hundred worshipers were injured when the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday night turned into an arena of fierce confrontation with the Israeli occupation police.

Regardless of the sanctity of Islamic holy sites or the last days of the holy month of Ramadan, large numbers of Israeli troops stormed the mosque’s grounds and grounds, attacking worshipers with rubber bullets and shock gas, Palinfo reported.

According to the Red Crescent, at least 205 Palestinians were injured in the police aggression, which lasted several hours.

Many of the injured, around 88, were hospitalized and the Red Crescent also said it had set up a field hospital in Jerusalem to treat minor and moderate wounds to reduce pressure on the hospital.

Most of the victims sustained injuries to their eyes and face due to the intensity of the grenades and rubber bullets used by the police in the mosque. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)