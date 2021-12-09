Indonesia Commits to Add 1,000 Peacekeepers

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, said that Indonesia is committed to add around 1,000 personnels and strengthening the capacity of UN peacekeepers.

“The commitment to promote training and capacity building for peacekeepers is absolutely necessary to support the mission’s mandate and ensure their safety,” said Retno at the virtual 4th UN Peacekeeping Ministerial (UNPM) meeting on Tuesday.

South Korea hosted the UNPM which was attended by more than 50 countries. The meeting was opened with remarks from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defense of South Korea and the Secretary General of the United Nations.

At the meeting, all countries, including Indonesia, expressed their commitment to contribute to supporting the strengthening of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission.

Based on UN data as of October 2020, Indonesia has sent 2,828 personnel, including 163 of them women.

The number of personnel puts Indonesia in the 10th position with the most countries sending personnel in Troops/Police Contributing Countries (TPCCS).

Indonesian Peacekeepers are members of eight United Nations Peacekeeping Missions (MPP PBB), namely: UNIFIL in Lebanon (1,254 personnel), MONUSCO in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (1,044 personnel), MINUSCA in the Central African Republic (352 personnel), UNAMID in Darfur Sudan (150 personnel), MINUSMA in Mali (13 personnel), UNMISS in South Sudan (7 personnel), UNISFA in Abyei Sudan/South Sudan (4 personnel), and MINURSO in Western Sahara (4 personnel). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)