Indonesia AWG Participates in Holding Countdown to Ceasefire Campaign

Jakarta, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG), on New Year’s Eve, took part in holding the Countdown to Ceasefire Campaign, which called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The Countdown to Ceasefire campaign was also held by activists in 30 other countries; including Switzerland, Turkey, Malaysia, Australia, Finland, Italy, Tanzania, Mexico, Germany, and Japan.

The campaign was launched in London in mid-December by a group of young social media activists. Aims to mobilize people from all over the world to join in New Year’s Eve celebrations in their respective regions, on December 31, to call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

“Never forget Palestine. The Palestinian issue must not be forgotten for a single day, including at the turn of 2024. At the end of 2023, instead of saying happy new year, shout ceasefire now!” AWG said in its statement.

Campaign spokesperson Bushra Mohammed said, “A permanent ceasefire is the first step towards ending the current unfortunate situation, and a concrete step towards a future where trauma-affected communities can rebuild and recover.” (T/RE1/P2)

