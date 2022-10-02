Indonesia Aims Becoming the Center of World Halal Industry

Jakarta, MINA – The Head of the Halal Product Organizing Agency (BPJPH) of the Ministry of Religion Muhammad Aqil Irham said, Indonesia aims becoming the center of the world’s halal industry by 2024.

It was stated when he became a speaker for the “Halal Value Chain Traceability” webinar held by Bank Indonesia (BI) on Friday.

“Currently, Indonesia is in the second position in the halal food and beverage industry. The number one is still Malaysia,” said Aqil Irham.

According to him, Indonesia’s ranking strengthens the government’s belief that Indonesia can become the world’s halal center.

“Previously, Indonesia was constantly in the 10th to 15th. Now, Indonesia can beat many countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore. This is good progress. Furthermore, Indonesia’s target is becoming the world’s halal center by 2024,” he added.

He said many countries, including secular countries now understand the importance of halal-certified products.

According to Aqil, those countries want to know the regulations in Indonesia and they are eager to produce the product needed in middle eastern countries.

“Halal has become an industry. They are enthusiastic about targeting the halal industrial market,” he explained.

Aqil also stated so far there are 97 Foreign Halal Institutions (LHLN) from 40 countries having submitted for the BPJPH assessment.

“Recently, BPJPH has assessed the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA). This is one of the five LHLNs from America that also registered for the BPJPH assessment,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Head of the Sharia Financial and Economic Department of Bank Indonesia (DESK BI) Arief Hartawan expressed his support for the master plan for becoming Indonesia the largest Halal Producer Center in the world and it can be executed through Halal Product Certification.

Arief also said Bank Indonesia continues to encourage Indonesia’s sharia economy.

“Bank Indonesia is very committed to encouraging the sharia economy in Indonesia because it has enormous potential, so it can awaken a giant economic power,” said Arief. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)