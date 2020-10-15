India Provides $1 Million to UNRWA for Palestinian Refugees

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The Government of India on Wednesday contributed $1 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in support of the Agency’s programs and services, including education, health care, relief and social services, for Palestine refugees.

The contribution was presented to UNRWA by Representative of India to the State of Palestine Sunil Kumar, WAFA reported.

Reiterating the Government of India’s continued support for UNRWA services, Kumar stated, “On behalf of the Government of India, I would like to express my appreciation for the remarkable efforts carried out by UNRWA.

India shall continue supporting the Agency’s activities in providing vital services and necessary humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees.

Sami Mshasha, Officer-in-Charge of the Department of External Relations and Communication and Director of Communication of UNRWA, said, “This timely contribution in support of Palestine refugees is crucial and much appreciated. On behalf of UNRWA, I would like to thank the Government of India for its continued funding to the Agency and its backing of Palestine refugees across the Middle East.”

During the Extraordinary Virtual Ministerial Pledging Conference for UNRWA held on 23 June, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, announced that India will contribute $10 million to UNRWA over the next two years.

It is worth noting that India has increased its annual financial contribution to UNRWA from $1.25 million in 2017 to $5 million in 2018 and 2019, and in May 2020, India contributed $2 million, which brought its total contribution for 2020 to $3 million.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)