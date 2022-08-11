In a Meeting with Turkish President, Palestinian PM Urges Support for Full UN Membership

Ramallah, MINA -In a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh stressed the importance of Turkey and other countries’ full support for Palestine’s quest for full membership in the United Nations, WAFA reported.

In a meeting on the sidelines of Palestine’s participation in the opening of the fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, hosted by the Turkish city of Konya, Shtayyeh praised Turkey’s support for Palestine, particularly for Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of mobilizing more political and financial support for Jerusalem and its institutions, specifically in the field of education, protecting the Palestinian curriculum, and improving and building schools.

The Prime Minister briefed Erdogan on the situation in Palestine and the Israeli violations and measures, stressing that the occupation government is waging an all-out war against the Palestinian people, their land, holy places and resources, and employs the policy of killings and settlements for electoral purposes at the expense of Palestinian blood.

Shtayyeh warned of the seriousness of the situation in the occupied territories in light of the political vacuum and the world’s preoccupation with other issues, as well as the absence of accountability for the occupying country for its crimes and violations.

The Prime Minister also met with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and discussed strengthening mutual cooperation, economic ties and investments.

Shtayyeh called on Azerbaijan to open an embassy in Palestine.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)