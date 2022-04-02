Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur’s Daily Advice in the Month of Ramadan

Starting the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, let us fill it with various acts of worship and good deeds, including:

Decorate Ramadan with tadarus and recitations of the Quran

Live the night with tarawih prayers, taujjud and pray for the Muslims who are suffering, especially Palestine

Reach out to increase charity and help the needy.

Fill the days with studies and reading books. It is very good if you can finish the book: “Al-Aqsa Mosque Obligations of All Muslims.” (Publisher: Aqsa Working Group, 2022).

Stay away from using social media and TV/radio shows that are not useful.

Hopefully, we can practice them Amen (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)