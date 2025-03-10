SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iftar at Restaurants Becomes a Trend in Kashmir, Food Prices Spike

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Srinagar, MINA – Iftar gatherings with traditional Kashmiri cuisine and lavish buffets are becoming a popular Ramadan trend in Kashmir. From street vendors to upscale restaurants, the tradition of breaking fast has transformed into a more elaborate dining experience.

“Ramadan is a time of spirituality, but food remains an essential part of our celebration. Restaurants and cafés now offer exclusive iftar buffets, which people enjoy with family and friends,” said Irfan Ahmad, a resident of Hazratbal, Srinagar, as quoted by Daily Good Morning Kashmir on Sunday.

Restaurants across the region serve a variety of Kashmiri delicacies, including wazwan, kebabs, gushtaba, and rogan josh. A restaurant owner in Hyderpora, Srinagar, noted that iftar buffets have received an enthusiastic response from customers.

Beyond Srinagar, the trend is spreading to Baramulla, Sopore, and Shopian, where hotels and cafés offer iftar combo packages featuring an array of dishes, from appetizers to desserts.

Also Read: US Arrests Pro-Palestinian Columbia Graduate Mahmoud Khalil Amid Visa Controversy

However, as the demand for Ramadan dining experiences grows, food prices have surged, triggering concerns among locals.

“A simple iftar meal that cost Rs 200 (IDR 37,400) last year has now risen to Rs 300-350 (IDR 56,000-65,400). The government should monitor food prices to keep them affordable,” said Shabir Hussain, a resident of Srinagar.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Seharkhwans: The Drummers Keeping Ramadan Tradition Alive in Kashmir

Tagfood price hike Ramadan iftar buffets Kashmir Kashmir food culture Kashmir iftar trends Kashmir restaurants Ramadan Ramadan dining in Srinagar Ramadan food inflation Srinagar iftar gatherings traditional Kashmiri cuisine wazwan iftar specials

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Iftar at Restaurants Becomes a Trend in Kashmir, Food Prices Spike

  • 5 hours ago
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)
Palestine

Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Articles

The Destruction of Zionist Jews is Imminent

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:32 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Prepares Directorate General of Pesantren to Strengthen Islamic Boarding Schools

  • Friday, 7 March 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Press conference on the construction of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza City, Palestine, held at the Diplomacy Room, DPR RI Building, Jakarta, Friday (March 7, 2025). (Photo: Sidieq/MINA)
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Calls for Community to Contribute the Construction of Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza City

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 05:42 WIB
The Quran Gayo translation (photo: Inews)
Indonesia

Gayo Language Translation of the Quran Officially Added to the Library Collection of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 14:35 WIB
Europe

A Man Climbs London’s Big Ben to Wave Palestinian Flag

  • 23 hours ago
Ilustration of Fasting (photo: Shutterstock)
Articles

Five Best Foods for Breaking the Fast

  • 19 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us