Iftar at Restaurants Becomes a Trend in Kashmir, Food Prices Spike

Srinagar, MINA – Iftar gatherings with traditional Kashmiri cuisine and lavish buffets are becoming a popular Ramadan trend in Kashmir. From street vendors to upscale restaurants, the tradition of breaking fast has transformed into a more elaborate dining experience.

“Ramadan is a time of spirituality, but food remains an essential part of our celebration. Restaurants and cafés now offer exclusive iftar buffets, which people enjoy with family and friends,” said Irfan Ahmad, a resident of Hazratbal, Srinagar, as quoted by Daily Good Morning Kashmir on Sunday.

Restaurants across the region serve a variety of Kashmiri delicacies, including wazwan, kebabs, gushtaba, and rogan josh. A restaurant owner in Hyderpora, Srinagar, noted that iftar buffets have received an enthusiastic response from customers.

Beyond Srinagar, the trend is spreading to Baramulla, Sopore, and Shopian, where hotels and cafés offer iftar combo packages featuring an array of dishes, from appetizers to desserts.

Also Read: US Arrests Pro-Palestinian Columbia Graduate Mahmoud Khalil Amid Visa Controversy

However, as the demand for Ramadan dining experiences grows, food prices have surged, triggering concerns among locals.

“A simple iftar meal that cost Rs 200 (IDR 37,400) last year has now risen to Rs 300-350 (IDR 56,000-65,400). The government should monitor food prices to keep them affordable,” said Shabir Hussain, a resident of Srinagar.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Seharkhwans: The Drummers Keeping Ramadan Tradition Alive in Kashmir