Select Language

Latest
1 hours agoCalls for Protection for Khan Yunis Hospitals Besieged by Israeli Soldiers
5 hours agoEgypt Sisi Accuses Israel of Holding up Aid Deliveries to Gaza
5 hours agoICJ to Deliver on Friday Its Decision South Africa’s Genocide Case against Israel
7 hours agoIndonesian FM Walks Out When Israeli Ambassador Speeches at the UNSC
7 hours agoDeath Toll in Israeli Attacks on Gaza Rises to 25,700
Europe

ICJ to Deliver on Friday Its Decision South Africa’s Genocide Case against Israel

Photo: Portal ICJ

Gaza, MINA – The International Court of Justice will deliver on Friday its decision on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa in the case concerning the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel), announced the court in a press release.

As quoted from Wafa, A public sitting will take place at 1 p.m. at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which the President of the Court will read the Court’s Order.

On 29 December 2023, South Africa filed a case against Israel accusing it of “genocidal acts” in its aggression on Gaza.

Also Read:  Myanmar Files Objection on Genocide Charges at ICJ

A two-day public hearing on South Africa’s Genocide case against Israel was held on Thursday, January 11. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news