ICJ to Deliver on Friday Its Decision South Africa’s Genocide Case against Israel

Gaza, MINA – The International Court of Justice will deliver on Friday its decision on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa in the case concerning the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel), announced the court in a press release.

As quoted from Wafa, A public sitting will take place at 1 p.m. at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which the President of the Court will read the Court’s Order.

On 29 December 2023, South Africa filed a case against Israel accusing it of “genocidal acts” in its aggression on Gaza.

A two-day public hearing on South Africa’s Genocide case against Israel was held on Thursday, January 11. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)