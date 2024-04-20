ICC Reportedly to Issue Netanyahu’s Arrest Warrant 

Tel Aviv, MINA – The International Criminal Court (ICC) is reportedly considering issuing international arrest warrants in the near future against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking Israeli officials for alleged war crimes, N12 reported Thursday evening.

About 125 countries are members of the ICC, including all of Europe, and are bound by treaty law to honor ICC arrest warrants, although there are examples of countries protesting such warrants and refusing to honor them.

Quoted from The Jerusalem Post, the report also revealed that Netanyahu immediately met with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and Foreign Minister Israel Katz to discuss this issue and ask for help from Western allies.

Apart from that, Netanyahu also reportedly discussed this issue with top British and German officials who visited Israel this week.

Israel has launched deadly military attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack on October 7, 2023. Nearly 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have died in Gaza, and more than 76,600 have been injured due to mass destruction and shortages of basic necessities.

The Israeli offensive has forced 85 per cent of Gaza’s population to flee amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the infrastructure in the enclave has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

