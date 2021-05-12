ICC Prosecutor: Escalation of Violence in Palestine Could Constitute a Crime

The Hague, MINA – International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said on Thursday that the escalation of violence in the Palestinian territories could constitute crimes under the Rome Statute.

“I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute,” said Bensouda in a tweet as quoted from Wafa.

The ICC has decided earlier this year to open an investigation into Israeli war crimes against the Palestinians with specific attention to the 2014 Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

The victims of the Israeli attack on Gaza has reached 65 people martyred until Thursday

According to the latest data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health received by MINA on Thursday at 01.00 WIB, 15 of them were children and five women.

Meanwhile, 365 other victims were declared injured and treated in various hospitals in Gaza including the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in North Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)