The Hague, MINA – The Palestinian decision to approve all agreements with Israel does not need the approval of the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Palestinian relations.

The statement came as a response from the Pre-Court requesting additional information regarding the Palestinian court’s decision.

“Prosecution does not consider, responds (responds to Palestine) to have the status of Palestinian approval as a State in the Rome Statute and about the implementation of the Court’s jurisdiction in relations in Palestine,” the ICC said in its response as quoted by Wafa on Tuesday.

The Prosecutors’ Office also explained its understanding of the Oslo Accord and its position which did not approve the jurisdiction of the Court in Palestine. The Prosecutor’s position remains the same.

Reacting to the ICC’s response, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Malki said it was still consistent with international law and its principles.

“The response is an important and clear legal response,” he said.

He called for the First Pre-Court to issue a decision regarding the ICC statistical jurisdiction in the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, to begin criminal investigations into the Palestinian situation.

“The Palestinian state will continue to work closely with international legal institutions, including the ICC, to approve crimes and hold accountable in connection with serious crimes against the Palestinian people to achieve justice,” Malki said. (T / RE1)

