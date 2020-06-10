Hundreds of Residents Protest the Shooting of Autistic in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Hundreds of residents confronted police officers in Jaffa, Haifa and Jerusalem on Tuesday night in a series of protests over the shooting of Iyad al-Hallak (32), a man with autism, which was carried out on May 30 by Police officers Borders in the old city of Jerusalem.

The police action was opposed by many people, including among the people of Israel because al-Hallak is an autism sufferer.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped for a quick investigation of police behavior on this issue.

In the Old City of Jerusalem, hundreds of locals raised the Palestinian flag and used fireworks to get attention.

Protesters shouted, “Netanyahu you are a coward, Arab blood will not burn”, “Whose officer are you protecting?” and “Ohana must resign!” referring to the Israeli Minister of Public Security, Amir Ohana who is in charge of police affairs.

The Jerusalem protest was accompanied by a march of hundreds of protests in Jaffa and secret protests in Haifa.

Jaffa’s protest about the murder of Iyad al-Hallak coincided with a different protest against the planned demolition of Muslim graves.

Protesters burned tires and threw stones at officers, the report said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)