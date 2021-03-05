Hundreds of Muslim Worshipers Perform Dawn Prayer at Aqsa-Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Hundreds of Jerusalemite worshipers and Palestinians from 1948 occupied lands performed Friday Fajr (dawn) prayer at the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem in response to the “Great Dawn” call to pray in the holy site, Palinfo reported.

Since the early hours of the dawn, Palestinians, including families, gathered at the gates of Al-Aqsa to pray, confirming the Palestinians’ spiritual link to the holy site and rejecting the Israeli occupation authority (IOA) plans of Judaization and annexation.

For the second week in a row, the prayer halls witnessed a large presence of Muslim worshipers from various cities of Palestine.

Several activists launched calls for praying in the Al-Aqsa Mosque to counter the escalation of the occupation’s targeting of Jerusalem.

The Great Dawn campaign was launched early last year at the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil then in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, many mosques followed suit in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and several countries in the Arab and Islamic worlds.

Hamas Movement stressed the need to participate in the Great Dawn campaigns in the Al-Aqsa and Ibrahimi mosques, which express the citizens’ constant willingness to defend them in all circumstances.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)