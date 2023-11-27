Humanitarian Truce in Gaza Extended for an Additional Two Days: Qatar 

Gaza, MINA – The State of Qatar on Monday announced that the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip will be extended for an additional two days, Wafa reports.

A four-day humanitarian truce entered into force on Friday, November 24 at 7:00 AM, following a brutal Israeli aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip since October 7, which left over 15,000 civilians killed, including 6150 children and over 4,000 women, and more than 36,0000 wounded.

Hamas also said it had agreed a two-day extension to the truce with Qatar and Egypt, who have been facilitating indirect negotiations between the two sides.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Before the statements, the head of Egypt’s State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, had said an extension agreement was close and would include the release of 20 Israeli hostages from among those seized by Hamas during its 7 October assault on southern Israel.

“In exchange, 60 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails would be freed,” he said.

The initial truce was due to end on Monday night.

With the release of 11 Israeli hostages expected on Monday, negotiations remain ongoing for the release of 33 Palestinians,” Rashwan added.

On Sunday, Hamas freed 17 people, including a 4-year-old Israeli-American girl, bringing the total number the group has released since Friday to 58, including foreigners. Israel freed 39 teenage Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, taking the total number of Palestinians freed under the truce to 117. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)