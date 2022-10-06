Human Rights Rejects Proposal for Debate in Xinjiang

Geneva, MINA – The United Nations Human Rights Council rejected a proposal to hold a debate on alleged human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region, after voting Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland.

The result of the vote from 47 members was 19 votes against, 17 in favor and 11 absent. Meanwhile, Indonesia is in a position not to support the proposal.

The proposed vote was brought up by the United States and its allies last month.

The move comes after former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet released the long-delayed Xinjiang report. Citing possible crimes against humanity against the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the far west.

China’s ambassador warned before the vote that the motion would create a “dangerous shortcut” to examining other countries’ human rights records.

“Now China is being targeted. Tomorrow, other developing countries will be targeted,” said Chinese Ambassador Chen Xu.

While the United States condemned the vote that prevented discussion of Xinjiang,

The US ambassador to the Human Rights Council Michele Taylor said on Twitter that inaction “shamefully demonstrates that some countries are free from surveillance and allowed to violate human rights with impunity. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)