Human Rights Institutions Warn of Seriousness of Palestinian Prisoners’ Conditions under Cold and Corona

Gaza, MINA – Human rights organizations have warned of a real danger to the lives of Palestinian prisoners in the occupation prisons, especially the sick and the elderly, due to the current cold wave, and the spread of the Corona virus among them.

The suffering of the prisoners is compounded by the depressions and cold weather, where the occupation prevents the entry of blankets and winter clothes for prisoners.

The occupation also prevents heating facilities inside prisons and limits the number of winter covers allowed per room in a way that does not meet the prisoners’ needs, and the same applies to winter clothes, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

Human rights activist Hisham Al-Sharbati said that the international humanitarian law holds the occupation fully responsible for the lives of the Palestinian prisoners in prisons.

Al-Sharbati warned that the overcrowding in the prisoners’ rooms causes the spread of epidemics and diseases and puts the prisoners’ lives at risk due to the policy of medical negligence.

For his part, Farid al-Atrash, Director of the Independent Commission for Human Rights, called on the world to intervene to stop the policy of medical neglect by the Israeli occupation against the prisoners and to release the sick prisoners immediately and not to leave them victims of cold and disease.

The number of prisoners in the occupation prisons until the end of 2021 reached about 4,600, including 34 female prisoners.

The number of child and minor detainees reached about 160 children, and the number of administrative detainees about 500.

It’s noteworthy that the number of sick prisoners reached about 600 prisoners, including 4 prisoners with cancer, and 14 at least prisoners with tumors of varying degrees. (LKG/RE1)

