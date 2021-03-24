Human Rights Council Adopts Palestine Resolution

Geneva, MINA – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyad Al-Maliki, affirmed that the Human Rights Council approved in its session on Tuesday, the Palestine resolution on the human rights situation, ensuring accountability and achieving justice, Wafa reported.

Al-Maliki indicated that the member states voted in favor of the draft resolution presented by the State of Palestine through the mission, and brotherly and friendly countries and groups, as follows: 32 countries in favor of the resolution, including brotherly Arab and European countries (France, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, and Poland), in addition to Russia, China and important countries in Africa and Asia, with 8 abstention, and 6 countries against the resolution (Togo, Malawi, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria and Cameroon) and the sudden absence of Bahrain from the vote.

Al-Maliki thanked the countries that voted in favor of the resolution and its consistency with the basic principles of international law in protecting human rights and the duty of states and their responsibilities to ensure accountability for criminals, perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Palestinian people, and justice and justice for the victims of our people and their families .

At the same time, Al-Maliki described the countries that did not support the decision as isolating themselves alongside rogue states and breaking international law, and not respecting their duties and putting themselves in the ranks of countries that accept and encourage crimes, and stand in the face of justice, and on the wrong side of history .

Al-Maliki called on all countries of the international community to encourage compliance with international law, and to respect and ensure respect for international humanitarian law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, in accordance with Article 1 common to the Geneva Conventions, including the imposition of sanctions on the Israeli colonial system,

Al-Maliki stressed that the attempts to protect the Israeli war criminals is a breach of the international justice system and gives Israel impunity and impunity, stressing that the efforts of Palestinian diplomacy continue until Israel is held accountable and held accountable for its crimes, lifting the immunity of its criminals and deterring them, and achieving the legitimate rights of our Palestinian people, foremost among which is self-determination. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)