How The UAE’s Global Efforts Response to COVID-19

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the first countries to reach out and extend a hand of help to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, where it has started early planning of many humanitarian initiatives to help curb the spread of the virus.

While the UAE continues its constant work of supporting the global efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 disease, it has provided more than 708 tons of medical aid, personal protection kits and supplies to 62 countries worldwide to date, with direct beneficiaries exceeding 708,000 health workers.

In addition, 65 million indirect beneficiaries profited from the UAE’s global efforts in combatting the spread of the virus.

The UAE also transported 2 field hospitals from Norway and Belgium to Ghana and Ethiopia, at a cost of US$ 3.5 million. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)